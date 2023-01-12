National Sambo championship from January 14

Sambo Federation of Pakistan is organising the 1st National Men & Women Sambo Championship here from 14-15 January

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Sambo Federation of Pakistan is organising the 1st National Men & Women Sambo Championship here from 14-15 January.

"Teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Navy and Islamabad are participating in the two days event", said a spokesman of SFP on Thursday.

He said Sambo is a Russian origin martial art sport which is being introduced and developed in the country.

Following weight categories will contested :-Men , Below 58kg, Below 64kg, Below 71kg, Below 79kg, Below 88kgWomen, Below 54kg, Below 59kg, Below 65kg and Below 72kg.

