National Shooting Ball Championship Rescheduled To Dec. 19

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

The Pakistan National Shooting Ball Championship, earlier set to start from December 12 has been rescheduled to December 19

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan National Shooting Ball Championship, earlier set to start from December 12 has been rescheduled to December 19.

General Secretary Pakistan Shooting Ball Federation, Syed Madad Ali Shah and member Agha Abdul Saboor Pathan announced while briefing the media on Saturday that mega event, being organized in collaboration with Sindh sports board and Youth Affairs division,was rescheduled because of some inevitable reasons.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was invited to inaugurate the championship that would continue till December 22 at Shaheed Umaid Ali Shah Sports Complex near Niaz Stadium Hyderabad.

They informed that 32 teams of different provinces and departments including 8 from Punjab, 6 each from Balochistan and Sindh and one each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan would compete for the national title.

