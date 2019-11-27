UrduPoint.com
National Shooting Ball Championship To Be Organised From Dec12

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

National Shooting Ball Championship to be organised from Dec12

5-day long Pakistan National Shooting Ball Champion ship would start here at Niaz Stadium from December 12 in which 32 teams would participate in Mega event

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :5-day long Pakistan National Shooting Ball Champion ship would start here at Niaz Stadium from December 12 in which 32 teams would participate in Mega event.

In this regard,General Secretary Pakistan Shooting Ball federation Syed Madad Ali Shah and a Senior player Agha Abdul Saboor Pathan while giving briefing to the media on Wednesday said that Sindh Sports board in collaboration with youth affair would organise this Mega event at Shaheed Amir Ali sports complex.

They informed that 32 teams from 8 divisions of Punjab,6 each divisions from Balochistan and sindh and each division from Khyber pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan would compete for seeking event title.

They informed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah, General officer Commanding Hyderabad (JOC) would attend the mega ceremony going to be held from December 12 to December 15.

They further said that in inauguration ceremony,all participants teams would perform March past while Tablos would also be presented.They informed that winner team of event would be awarded with Rs 200,000 prize money while senior players would be with life time achievement and cash award.

