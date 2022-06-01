UrduPoint.com

National Shooting C'ship From June 10

Muhammad Rameez Published June 01, 2022 | 07:53 PM

National Shooting C'ship from June 10

The National Shooting Championship would be held at PN Shooting Ranges Karachi from June 10 to 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The National Shooting Championship would be held at PN Shooting Ranges Karachi from June 10 to 20.

According to Razi Ahmed Khan Secretary General, National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP), teams of all four provinces, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda and Higher education Commission would participate in the National championship.

The said event would also be considered as trails for the Islamic Games.

A total of 11 mens events, five seminar events and four Junior events would be contested in the championship besides six festival events for upcoming athletes.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Army June HEC Event All From

Recent Stories

Apex court's guidelines awaited to carry forward l ..

Apex court's guidelines awaited to carry forward long march: Imran

2 minutes ago
 Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties ..

Kaira vows to expose Indian aggression, cruelties in IIOJK at Int'l fora

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-go ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case regarding ex-governor Sarfraz Cheem's removal ..

3 minutes ago
 Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed g ..

Northern Chad caught between gold rush and armed groups

3 minutes ago
 Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traf ..

Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traffic issues

3 minutes ago
 Pak blind archers to feature in two International ..

Pak blind archers to feature in two International championships

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.