ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The National Shooting Championship would be held at PN Shooting Ranges Karachi from June 10 to 20.

According to Razi Ahmed Khan Secretary General, National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP), teams of all four provinces, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda and Higher education Commission would participate in the National championship.

The said event would also be considered as trails for the Islamic Games.

A total of 11 mens events, five seminar events and four Junior events would be contested in the championship besides six festival events for upcoming athletes.