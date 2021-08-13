The 28th National Shooting Championships 2021 would be held from August 24 at two different venues at Lahore and Jehlum

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The 28th National Shooting Championships 2021 would be held from August 24 at two different venues at Lahore and Jehlum.

The shot gun events would be at Lahore Garrison International Clay shooting ranges (August 24 to 29). A total of six events would be held including three individual and as many team events, said a press release issued here.

The Rifle Pistols events would take place at Jhelum Shooting Ranges (August 30 to September 4). A total of 26 Rifle pistol events would be held including 13 individual and as many team events. The Juniors comprise four events. A total of 36 events would be held for National Championships.

Beside above one pistol events will be held for only new comers. No National player would participate and one additional festival big bore Pistol event would be held for everyone.

Both genders would feature in these completions in seniors and juniors categories.

Juniors events would be contested in Air rifle and Air Pistol events only (boys & girls). All affiliated units of National Rifle Association of Pakistan, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Higher education Commission, Wapda, ASF, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force would feature in the Championships. The Championships would also be treated as the 1st Trail for Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Thailand Open and World Championships.

Team would include three players and two additional for the ranking points, for juniors maximum six per units per event and two additional for Ranking.

The matches would be contested as per International Shooting sports Federation rules and regulations and International Licensed Judges would supervise the Championships and these results will be forwarded to Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Sports board, Asian Shooting Confederation and International Shooting Sport Federation.