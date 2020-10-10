National Soccer Futsal Advance Coaching Course begins in Swat

National Soccer Futsal Advance Course under the aegis of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association and Directorate General Sports KP got underway here at Mezban Hotel Mingora, Swat on Saturday

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) ::National Soccer Futsal Advance Course under the aegis of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association and Directorate General Sports KP got underway here at Mezban Hotel Mingora, Swat on Saturday.

Malik Adnan, Senior Vice President Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation and Haji Afrasiyab, Chairman PTI Sports and Culture Malakand Division and Chairman Malakand Division Futsal Association, formally inaugurated the three-day National Soccer Futsal Advance Coaching Course.

The National Soccer Futsal Advance Coaching Course is being organized under the directives of the Asian Futsal Association and World Futsal Body (AMF), said Secretary KP Soccer Futsal Association while talking to media men during the colourful opening during the introductory section.

Secretary KP Moeen Uddin said all arrangements in this connection have been made for the smooth conduct of the Coaching Course and the participants are more enthusiastic along with three coaches from Malakand Division.

He also appreciated former Sports Minister and Vice President POA Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan and District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan for extending all out support to the association for holding the first National Futsal Advance Coaching Course.

Dean Department of Sports Science Sarhad University of Information and Technology Dr. Waheed Mughal, who had his Ph.D in Sports Sciences, would deliver his lecture on skills and importance of coaching through a video line from Islamabad.

Malik Adnan Ahmad highlighted the steps taken for the promotion of Futsal in Pakistan. He also informed the participants about developing Futsal in the world, future line of action besides coming events. Haq Nawaz in the opening session delivered his lecture about the new and old rules and regulations of the Futsal Games while Moeen Uddin threw light on the overall affairs of the KP Futsal Association and Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation besides highlighting the aim and objective of the course being conducted in Mingora, Swat.

Course conductor Adnan Ahmad has his lecture on the promotion of futsal at international level and Pakistan overall position among Asian. Pakistan clinched the gold medal in South Asia beating India in the final in Nepal in 2015, Pakistan is the runners-up in the Asian Junior Soccer Futsal wherein 16 teams participated.

Pakistan was beaten by Thailand in the final while Pakistan defeated Turkey in the semi-final. Pakistan was part of the World Futsal Federation and the World Cup contingent held in 2019 in Argentina, but Pakistan could not make it to the event because of the attack in New Zealand and Pakistan team visas were revoked at the 11th hours.

About the role of coaches, Haq Nawaz, said that the role of coaches is to develop understanding of a coach with the athletes. He said, Coaches are well placed to help athletes reach their potential. He said coaches also play a key part in getting children and teenagers to engage in sport and physical activity. Sport coaches, he said, are in a great position to promote the active lifestyles, inclusion and engagement in physical activity.

Role of Media in Sports delivered by Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmad and Rana Tanveer Ahmad. They said that media activities in sport are conducted in order to communicate and send messages from sport organizations or the media itself to the audience. Communication has a major role in transferring knowledge, skills, attitudes and information, Ijaz Ahmad informed the participants.

He said, social media is changing the way sports stars, clubs and fans are interacting with each other. He said, from live-tweeting games, creating snarky memes and cheerleading from the WebSphere, spectators are no longer simply watching sport, and fans can often get news, insights and commentary straight from the source.

Media generates profit through sports while sports and its contents are transmitted through media, Rana Tanveer said, adding, "It is clear sports and media is developing in and expanding through this symbiotic relationship. This interdependent phenomena and symbiotic relationship can be referred to as sports media, Ijaz Ahmad said.

Moeed Ud Din has given the overall presentation of the affairs of KP Futsal Association and Pakistan Futsal Federation. Dr. Waheed Mughal will deliver an online lecture to the 30 participants from across the country.

There are two sessions each in three different days. In the first session the participation went through theoretical, second session with lecture and practical. The participation would also go under a paper on the last and final day on Monday.

The Names of the participants are as under, Jabbas Hussain, Anwar Khan, Saifullah, Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Iltaf, Rehan Khan, Muneebur Rehman, Hafiz Israr, Osama, Arif Gill, Akeel Gill, Shahnawaz, Zia Ullah, Muhammad Naeem, Sarwar, Aysia Aman, Sana Laiqat, Niaz Gul, Raja Bilal Rehman, Shahab, Nasir Ahmad, Usman, Jalal, Faheem, Riaz Ahmad, Rizwan Ahmad, Shahzeb, Javed Ali, Ibrahim, Taha Ali, Naseer Khan.