National Soccer Futsal Advance Coaching Course in full swing

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) ::National Soccer Futsal Advance Course under the aegis of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation in collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association and Directorate General Sports KP was in full swing on the second day Sunday.

Khurshid Khan, a well renowned personality,social worker of Swat and Special Assistant of Federal Minister Murad Saeed graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Chairman Pakistan Futsal Federation Malik Mahraban, Secretary KP Futsal Association Mobeen Khan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Haji Afrasiyab Khan, Chairman PTI Sports and Culture Malakand Division and Chairman Malakand Division Futsal Association, Malik Adnan,Senior Vice President Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation and more than 40 participants including women were also present.

As a course conductor, Malik Adnan said that the National Soccer Futsal Advance Coaching Course was being organized in the light of the directives of the Asian Futsal Association and World Futsal Body (AMF).

In his lecture in three different sessions, Malik Adnan, the main speaker highlighted the aim and objective of the coaching course.In the first session,he threw light on the importance of coaches,second session was game planning and third session was selection of the kids on merit base selection.

Sports coaches, he said, assisted athletes in developing their full potential. He said they were responsible for training athletes in a sport by analyzing their performances, instructing in relevant skills and by providing encouragement but you were also responsible for the guidance of the athlete in life and their chosen sport.

He said Media could create an agreeable image of a sports personality by focusing on admirable aspects of the sports person but the same media could create a negative image by bringing to focus that sports personality's faults, failures, conflicts, and other unpleasant aspects of his/her life.

Malik Adnan said Coaches influenced their players by teaching life skills in hopes of developing positive relationships.He said establishing a positive athlete-coach relationship was critical to achieve effective communication.The player needed to feel that their coach cares about them as a person; not just as a tool to win games, Malik Adnan remarked.

Along with these traits, a workplace coach must focus all their energies on helping their coaches excel at work, he said. Typical roles and responsibilities include assisting the coaches in setting long-term developmental goals and building the coaches' strengths and skills to improve their performance and need more hard work rather than time pass.

He said a great coach would serve many roles,technical supporter, motivator, leader, psychologist and might be most importantly as a role model for the athlete to follow in the competition arena as well as out.

There were three generally accepted styles of coaching in sports including autocratic, democratic and holistic and each style has its benefits and drawbacks, and it's important to understand all three, Adnan opined.

About the qualities of the sports coach, he said, a good coach was positive, enthusiastic, supportive, trusting, focused, goal-oriented, knowledgeable, observant, respectful, patient and a clear communicator.

He also informed the participants about nine great ways to realize when your athlete need help and to know what to do to motivate them.