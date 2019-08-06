UrduPoint.com
National Softball Championship By Month End

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:47 PM

National Softball Championship will be held by the end of ongoing month in Karachi wherein eight outfits from affiliated units of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) will partake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :National Softball Championship will be held by the end of ongoing month in Karachi wherein eight outfits from affiliated units of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) will partake.

"The teams to feature in the top national event include Pakistan Army, WAPDA and Police, Islamabad and those of all the four provinces," Asif Azeem, secretary SFP told APP.

He said that the championship would take place soon after the conclusion of an international coaching course, which was being held first time in the country's softball history. "The Softball Confederation of Asian in its congress meeting in December, last year allowed us to hold Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic in Pakistan.

It has been confirmed that two international coaches will arrive Pakistan to hold the course," Asif said.

He said a total of 30 participants � 15 men and as many women would attend the course. "We are trying our best to promote women softball in the country alongside the men softball. We believe we can portray country's soft image abroad if women softball players are properly trained and given exposure.""We believe we need to have top class coaches an umpires. Hence, while living within our limited resources we send four to six of coaches and umpires every year abroad to attend some international courses. Now, the course in Karachi now will provide us the opportunity to train a large number of coaches," he added.

