National Squad Will Depart For Zimbabwe On April 21

Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:09 PM

National squad will depart for Zimbabwe on April 21

The schedule for departure of the national squad has been changed as earlier it was due to depart on April 12.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) The National Squad who is now on South African tour will depart to Zimbabwe on April 21.

The squad earlier was due to depart on April 12, the reports said on Monday.

The training camp under a bio-secure bubble was also shifted to the second week of April instead of the first week.

The cricket officials from both countries made this announcement for the upcoming Twenty20 International and for Test series.

Under the schedule, the first Test is due to be played on April 29 and the second Test will be played on May 7. All matches are expected to be played at the Harare sports Club.

At present, some players from the test squad were busy in training at the National High Performance Centre while batting coach Mohammad Yousaf along with other staff members was closely monitoring the players.

The coach staff, however, will guide the players for actual camp at National High Performance Centre on April 9.

More Stories From Sports

