National Street Child Football Team Qualifies For Playoff Stage In Norway Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published July 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The National Street Child Football Team has secured their third consecutive victory in the Norway Cup, defeating Norwegian club Ostesi by 3-1 in the final group stage match.
With this win, the team has qualified for the playoff stage, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament. Captain Muhammad Adeel, Shahid Anjum and Abdul Ghani scored goals for the national team.
Both teams were equalized with 1-1 goal each in the first half while Pakistan team scored two goals and secured their lead.
The National Street Child Football Team will play their first playoff match on August 1.
Mohammad Adeel, the captain of the national street child football team, while talking after the match, said we have practiced hard and learned new techniques.
The national street child football team is the runner-up in Norway Cup 2023.
