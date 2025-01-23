National Students Games begins Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The 2nd National Students Games will take place from February 1 to 5 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to the Director General (Badminton) of the Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Mutahir Sohail, the registration for the 2nd National Students Games is underway.

Preparations for the games are in full swing, with 16 sports competitions lined up, including Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Kabbadi, Cycling, Chess, Futsal, Football, Gymnastics, Rope Skipping, Skating, Table Tennis, Throwball, Tug of War, and Volleyball.

Teams of students from educational institutions, universities, colleges, and schools across the country will participate in the games. Winning athletes will receive trophies, medals, and certificates.