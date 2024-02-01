Open Menu

National Students Olympic Games Kick Off

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

National Students Olympic Games kick off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The opening ceremony of National Students Olympic Games 2024 was held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

Teams of students from different educational institutions from across the country were participating in the mega event.

The National Games would continue till February 5. Games including volleyball, netball, table tennis, futsal, chess, basketball, gymnastics and other athletics competitions would be held in the National Games.

The players who would win in the National Games will get the opportunity to play at international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports February Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

55 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

1 hour ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

1 hour ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

2 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

2 hours ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

6 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

15 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

15 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

15 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports