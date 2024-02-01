National Students Olympic Games Kick Off
Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The opening ceremony of National Students Olympic Games 2024 was held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.
Teams of students from different educational institutions from across the country were participating in the mega event.
The National Games would continue till February 5. Games including volleyball, netball, table tennis, futsal, chess, basketball, gymnastics and other athletics competitions would be held in the National Games.
The players who would win in the National Games will get the opportunity to play at international level.
