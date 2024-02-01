National Students Olympic Games Kick Off
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The opening ceremony of the National Students Olympic Games 2024 was held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. Teams of students from different educational institutions from across the country were participating in the mega event
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The opening ceremony of the National Students Olympic Games 2024 was held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday. Teams of students from different educational institutions from across the country were participating in the mega event.
The National Games would continue till February 5.
Games including volleyball, netball, table tennis, futsal, chess, basketball, gymnastics, and other athletics competitions would be held in the National Games. The players who win in the National Games will get the opportunity to play at international level.
Representatives of Diplomats of Kazakhstan, Romania, Nepal, Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Ghulam Muhammad, and Pakistan Students Olympic Association President Maqbool Arain were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told
Director finance WASA appointed as Deputy Managing Director
COMSTECH organizes Kazakhstan Alumni Forum Meeting
Political & economic stability to be main challenge for new elected govt: Speake ..
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Model PS Seetal M ..
Court awards life imprisonment in double murder case
Cop injured in Mastung cracker blast
Gujrat development projects: Court summons Parvez Elahi, others for indictment o ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-242 hours ago
-
Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah2 hours ago
-
Injured North out of Wales' Six Nations opener against Scotland2 hours ago
-
Babar Azam once again secures top 5 in ICC Test Rankings3 hours ago
-
Omar Associates clinched RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League trophy4 hours ago
-
5-Day PSB Coaching & Training Course begins5 hours ago
-
National Students Olympic Games kick off7 hours ago
-
'Chill' India ready to bounce back against England8 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 48 hours ago
-
LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks10 hours ago
-
LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks12 hours ago
-
Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan20 hours ago