National Students Olympic Games kick off

Published February 01, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The opening ceremony of the National Students Olympic Games 2024 was held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday. Teams of students from different educational institutions from across the country were participating in the mega event.

The National Games would continue till February 5.

Games including volleyball, netball, table tennis, futsal, chess, basketball, gymnastics, and other athletics competitions would be held in the National Games. The players who win in the National Games will get the opportunity to play at international level.

Representatives of Diplomats of Kazakhstan, Romania, Nepal, Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Ghulam Muhammad, and Pakistan Students Olympic Association President Maqbool Arain were also present on the occasion.

