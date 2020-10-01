National T-20 Cup : Balochistan records sensational two runs victory against Sindh

Balochistan recorded sensational two runs victory against Sindh during the third match of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament played at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Thursday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan recorded sensational two runs victory against Sindh during the third match of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament played at the Multan cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Sindh team in chase of Balochistan's 181 runs target, could score 178 runs for loss of nine wickets in fixed 20 overs.

Sohail Khan from Sindh reached the match into thrilling stage by making 31 runs innings with two fours and three sixes on 16 deliveries but he could not succeed to get victory for his team.

Asad Shafiq scored 32 runs while Sarfraz Ahmed and Anwar Ali made 20 runs each.

All - rounder Ammad Butt from Balochistan sent three players back to pavilion by giving 39 runs.

Earlier, Balochistan team captain Harris Sohail won the toss and elected to bat first.

Balochistan team scored 180 runs for loss of eight wickets in 20 overs due to half century of Balochistan team wicket keeper batsman and player of the match, Bismillah Khan.

He scored 58 runs with four fours and three sixes and made 69 runs partnership with captain Harris Sohail.

Fast bowler Muhammad Hussnain took two wickets by giving 31 runs.

The fourth match of National T-20 cup was being played between Northern and Southern teams till filing the story. Northern team was playing first after winning the toss.