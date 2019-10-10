National T-20 Cup: South Punjab team announced

A 16-member south Punjab cricket team squad was announced for National T-20 Cup, here on Thursday with Shan Masood as captain of the team

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : A 16-member south Punjab cricket team squad was announced for National T-20 Cup, here on Thursday with Shan Masood as captain of the team.

While holding a press conference at the local press club, head coach South Punjab team Abdul Rehman announced the Names of the players including Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sami Aslam, Amir Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Irfan senior, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Umaid Asif, Umer Siddique, Saif Badar, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Irfan Jr and Zahid Mahmood.

He said that the team would leave for Faisalabad on Friday to participate in the National T20 Cup 2019. The event would take place in the tournament at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad from Oct 13 to 24. Six cricket associations will take part in single-league format, with the top four sides featuring in Oct 23 semi-finals. The final will be played on Oct 24.