National T-20 Tournament From Oct 13

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:22 AM

National T-20 tournament from Oct 13

National T-20 Cricket Cup (Day & Night) tournament will be played at Iqbal Stadium here from October 13 to 24

National T-20 Cricket Cup (Day & Night) tournament will be played at Iqbal Stadium here from October 13 to 24.

As many as 6 teams of national level will participate in the sports event.

In this regard, a meeting was held to review the arrangements with Additional Commissioner (general) Mian Aftab in the chair which was attended by Director Domestic Cricket, Pakistan Cricekt Board Haroon Al-Rasheed, Director HRM Col (r) Ashfaq, Assistant Manager Security PCB Muhammad Irfan and others.

ADC urged for ensuring fool proof security arrangements, best parking arrangements, devising alternate routes for traffic, screening of stadium and installation of security instruments.

He also directed for cleanliness and renovation of the stadium, deployment of staff by Faisalabad Waste Management Company.

