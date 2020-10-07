National T20 Cricket Cup: Fakhar Zaman heroic inning leads KPK to another easy win against Central Punjab

Outstanding 66 runs inning by left handed aggressive batsman Fakhar Zaman led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to another victory by 29 runs against Central Punjab, in the National T20 Cup, being played at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Outstanding 66 runs inning by left handed aggressive batsman Fakhar Zaman led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to another victory by 29 runs against Central Punjab, in the National T20 Cup, being played at Multan cricket Stadium.

In 13th match of National T20 Cup, KPK team led by Muhammad Rizwan secured its 4th consecutive victory. Playing first, KPK scored 178 runs. Courtesy to Fakhar Zaman, who scored 66 runs with help of three fours and five sixes.

Similarly, Shoaib Malik , Rizwan, and Asif Afridi also contributed and scored 27, 23 and 20 runs, respectively.

After losing 7 wickets, KPK set target of 179 runs in 20 overs.

However, Central Punjab was restricted to 149 runs only by best bowling by KPK. Although, Central Punjab batsmen Kamran Akmal and Abdullah Shafique made superb partnership of 92 runs but they could not guide their team to victory. Akmal was top scorer by Central Punjab, however Abdullah Shafique scored 43 runs. None of the other batsmen could face bowlers of KPK. KPK Bowlers Irshid Iqbal, Junaid Khan, Asif Afridi, and Wahab Riaz took 2 wickets each. KPK batsman Fakhar Zaman was declared man of the match for aggressive inning of 66 runs.