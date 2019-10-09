National T20 Cup 2019 – schedule of press conferences

Six head coaches to unveil their 16-player squads for the event to be held in Faisalabad from 13-24 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) The National T20 Cup 2019 will take place at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 13 to 24 October. The six cricket association sides will take place in a single-league format, with the top four sides featuring in the 23 October semi-finals. The final will be played on 24 October.

The PCB, in line with its policy of openness and accountability as well as part of its event promotion strategy, has decided all the six head coaches will hold media conferences to announce their squads.

In this relation, following is the schedule of media conferences of the six coaches in which they will unveil their respective squads:

Karachi, 9 October

At 430pm, Sindh head coach Azam Khan will announce his 16-player squad in the press conference room at the National Stadium. For further information, please contact Emmad Ahmed Hameed at 0301 8452417

Rawalpindi, 10 October

At 11am, Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim will announce his 16-player squad at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

For further information, please contact Nisar Khan 0333 5269998

Peshawar, 10 October

At 11am, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Kabir Khan will announce his 16-player squad at the Media Centre, Qayyum Sports Complex. For further information, Kabir Khan 0316 3030307

Lahore, 10 October

At 11am, Central Punjab head coach Ijaz Junior will announce his 16-player squad at the Far End, Gaddafi Stadium. For further information, please contact Shakeel Khan 0301 8440284

Quetta, 10 October

At 1130am, Balochistan head coach Arshad Khan will announce his 16-player squad at the Bugti Stadium. For further information, please contact Mansoor Khan 0300 9387099

Multan, 10 October

At 3pm, Southern Punjab coach Abdur Rehman will announce his 16-player squad at the Multan Press Club. For further information, please contact Modassar Tarar 0301 8440288