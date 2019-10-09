UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National T20 Cup 2019 – Schedule Of Press Conferences

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

National T20 Cup 2019 – schedule of press conferences

Six head coaches to unveil their 16-player squads for the event to be held in Faisalabad from 13-24 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) The National T20 Cup 2019 will take place at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 13 to 24 October. The six cricket association sides will take place in a single-league format, with the top four sides featuring in the 23 October semi-finals. The final will be played on 24 October.

The PCB, in line with its policy of openness and accountability as well as part of its event promotion strategy, has decided all the six head coaches will hold media conferences to announce their squads.

In this relation, following is the schedule of media conferences of the six coaches in which they will unveil their respective squads:

Karachi, 9 October

At 430pm, Sindh head coach Azam Khan will announce his 16-player squad in the press conference room at the National Stadium. For further information, please contact Emmad Ahmed Hameed at 0301 8452417

Rawalpindi, 10 October

At 11am, Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim will announce his 16-player squad at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

For further information, please contact Nisar Khan 0333 5269998

Peshawar, 10 October

At 11am, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Kabir Khan will announce his 16-player squad at the Media Centre, Qayyum Sports Complex. For further information, Kabir Khan 0316 3030307

Lahore, 10 October

At 11am, Central Punjab head coach Ijaz Junior will announce his 16-player squad at the Far End, Gaddafi Stadium. For further information, please contact Shakeel Khan 0301 8440284

Quetta, 10 October

At 1130am, Balochistan head coach Arshad Khan will announce his 16-player squad at the Bugti Stadium. For further information, please contact Mansoor Khan 0300 9387099

Multan, 10 October

At 3pm, Southern Punjab coach Abdur Rehman will announce his 16-player squad at the Multan Press Club. For further information, please contact Modassar Tarar 0301 8440288

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Multan Faisalabad T20 Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab PCB Abdur Rehman Shakeel Kabir Khan October 2019 Media Event All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

US Ambassador pays visit to NUST

8 minutes ago

Governor SBP highlights results of reforms and sha ..

10 minutes ago

One Person Arrested in Police Operation After Shoo ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Seeks Buying Petrobras' Stakes in ..

12 minutes ago

Prof. Imdad appointed as Pro VC of SU's Mirpurkhas ..

12 minutes ago

Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Executive Co ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.