National T20 Cup 2nd XI Match: Sindh Beat KPK

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

National T20 Cup 2nd XI match: Sindh beat KPK

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets in national T20 cup 2nd XI match here on Sunday at the Gadaffi stadium.

Summarised scores, Sindh won the toss and bowling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 125-8 in 20 overs, Mohammad Sarwar 43, 3x4, 2x6, 34 balls, Sajid Khan 25 not out, 1x4,1x6, 22 balls.

Tabish Khan 4-25, Fawad Alam 3-16 Sindh 126-6 in 19.1 0vers,Mohammad Suleman 27, 2x4, Ammad Alam 26, 4x1,1x6.

N Sarwar 4-20.

