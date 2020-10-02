UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National T20 Cup 2nd XI: Punjab By Northern By 7 Wickets

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:34 PM

National T20 Cup 2nd XI: Punjab by Northern by 7 wickets

By Sohail Ali Southern Punjab scored a thumping seven win over Northern in the National T20 Cup 2nd XI match here on Friday at the Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Southern Punjab scored a thumping seven win over Northern in the National T20 Cup 2nd XI match here on Friday at the Gadaffi stadium.

Summarised scores, Southern Punjab won the toss and bowling,Northern 147-8 in 20 overs, Nasir Nawaz 29, 3x4s, Omair Masood 26, 1x4, 2x6s, Muhammad Irfan 3-36, Zia Ul Haq 2-26, Salman Ali 2-28.

Southern Punjab 148-3 in 18.3, Zain Abbas 90 not out 11x4s, 3x6s, Tayyab Tahir 40, 5x4s, Athar Mehmood 2-20.

Umpires: Abdul Moqeet and Arif Haider ,Match Referee: Aziz-ur-Rehman.

Related Topics

T20 Punjab Nasir

Recent Stories

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri questions his expulsion from ..

18 minutes ago

TECNO’s Third Quarter Sales for 2020 Hit Success ..

19 minutes ago

Progress towards gender equality under threat: UN ..

2 minutes ago

ECB asks citizens to weigh in on digital euro

58 seconds ago

Putin Sends Letter to Trump, Wishes Him Speedy Rec ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.