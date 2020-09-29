National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Stadium

(@fidahassanain)

The matches will be played behind the doors due to Covid-19 restrictions as no spectator is allowed visit of the ground to see match.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) National T20 Cup first XI tournament will start tomorrow at Multan Stadium.

The cricketers of T20 are much excited for the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the first cricket board to announce and organize a complete domestic season during these difficult times of Covid-19. Comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming season have been made for the cricketers.

With two ACC Asia Cups and ICC Men’s T20 World Cups scheduled for the next two years, this year’s National T20 Cup First XI tournament will be played on double-league basis to provide adequate preparation to the players who are likely to represent the Pakistan men’s national team in these events.

The tournament will be played in two phases: the first one running from September 30 to October 6 in Multan and the second phase to be staged from October 9-18 in Rawalpindi.

The tournament also provides an opportunity for the country’s best short format cricketers to impress the national selectors and, also, the HBL Pakistan Super League franchise owners and management ahead of the Player Draft for the 2021 season, which is scheduled to be held in November.

With a coveted trophy and a total prize money of Rs.9 million on offer, Northern, who will be led by Shadab Khan until their captain Imad Wasim (currently engaged in the Vitality Blast T20 tournament in the UK) joins the side in Rawalpindi, will be eager to defend their title.

And, the other five teams will be fighting tooth and nail to secure berths in the final of the tournament, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on October 18.