UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Table Tennis Championship From June 26 Under The Aegis Of SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:14 PM

National table tennis championship from June 26 under the aegis of SBP

Ther Sports Board Punjab (SBP), in collaboration with Punjab Table Tennis Association, will be holding the 26th National Table Tennis Championship here from June 26 from 29 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Ther sports board Punjab (SBP), in collaboration with Punjab Table Tennis Association, will be holding the 26th National Table Tennis Championship here from June 26 from 29 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Chief Guest of the opening ceremony will be Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

Meanwhile, the selection of the Punjab team will be carried out on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Gymnasium Hall. Chairman selection committee Ahsanul Haq along with members, Sayed mateen, Qayyum Ghouri, Yasir Bhatti, Amber Basher and Junaid Irfan will be finalising the team.

The national championship will be conducted in five age categories including junior boys, team event, girls team event, cadet boys and girls team events, singles and doubles. The event, which has no entry fee, will be participated by teams from all the four provinces, AJK and Islamabad.

Director General Sports has directed the concern officials of the SBP to provide best possible facilities to the players and organizers for the smooth conduct of the event.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Sports Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

30 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

45 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

60 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

60 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.