National table tennis championship from June 26 under the aegis of SBP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Ther sports Punjab (SBP), in collaboration with Punjab Table Tennis Association, will be holding the 26th National Table Tennis Championship here from June 26 from 29 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Chief Guest of the opening ceremony will be Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

Meanwhile, the selection of the Punjab team will be carried out on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Gymnasium Hall. Chairman selection committee Ahsanul Haq along with members, Sayed mateen, Qayyum Ghouri, Yasir Bhatti, Amber Basher and Junaid Irfan will be finalising the team.

The national championship will be conducted in five age categories including junior boys, team event, girls team event, cadet boys and girls team events, singles and doubles. The event, which has no entry fee, will be participated by teams from all the four provinces, AJK and Islamabad.

Director General Sports has directed the concern officials of the SBP to provide best possible facilities to the players and organizers for the smooth conduct of the event.