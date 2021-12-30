Haiqa Hassan from Pakistan Army outplayed Raheela Kashif of Wapda by 4-1 with the scores of 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in Women's Singles final clash of 57th National Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Haiqa Hassan from Pakistan Army outplayed Raheela Kashif of Wapda by 4-1 with the scores of 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in Women's Singles final clash of 57th National Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

The Men's Singles title went to Wapda's Fahad Khawaja who defeated his brother Umam Khwaja of Choramatex by 4-2 after a thrilling final. Fahad Khawaja won the final with the score of 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ahmer Malik, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfan Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Omair Hasan were also present on this occasion.

He also distributed prizes among top performers of the event. The participating teams and officials also had group photographs with Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

It worth-mentioning that Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, organised the biggest-ever National Table Tennis Championship with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Earlier, Wapda's Hamza Akram and Abdul Raheem toppled Shah Khan & Ummam Khawaja of the same department in Men's Doubles final by 3-0 with the score of 11-8, 11-9, 11-4.

Wapda's Perniya Zaman Khan and Nosheen Waseem defeated Kalsoom Khan and Fatima Khan of Chromatex by 3-2, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10 in the closely-fought Women's Doubles final match at the same venue.

Following are the results on last day: Women's Singles Final: Haiqa Hassan (Army) beat Raheela Kashif (Wapda) 4-1, 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.

Men's Singles Final: Fahad Khawaja (Wapda) beat Ummam Khawaja (Wapda) 4-2, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Women's Doubles final: Perniya Zaman Khan & Nosheen Waseem (Wapda) beat Kalsoom Khan & Fatima Khan (Chromatex) 3-2, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10.

Men's Doubles final: Hamza Akram & Abdul Raheem (Wapda) beat Shah Khan & Ummam Khawaja (Wapda) 3-0, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4 Mixed Doubles final: Faizan Zahoor & Hoor Fawad (Army) beat Shah Khan & Sadia Raheel (Wapda) 3-1, 11- 7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Men's Singles Semifinal: Fahad Khawaja (Wapda) beat Shah Khan (Wapda) 4-2, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11- 7, 9-11, 11-7.

Women's Singles Semifinal:Raheels Kashif (Wapda) beat Ayesha Sharjeel (Wapda) 4-3, 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 14-12.