UrduPoint.com

National Table Tennis Championship: Haiqa And Fahad Win Men's/Women's Singles Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2021 | 10:44 PM

National Table Tennis Championship: Haiqa and Fahad win Men's/Women's singles titles

Haiqa Hassan from Pakistan Army outplayed Raheela Kashif of Wapda by 4-1 with the scores of 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in Women's Singles final clash of 57th National Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Haiqa Hassan from Pakistan Army outplayed Raheela Kashif of Wapda by 4-1 with the scores of 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in Women's Singles final clash of 57th National Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

The Men's Singles title went to Wapda's Fahad Khawaja who defeated his brother Umam Khwaja of Choramatex by 4-2 after a thrilling final. Fahad Khawaja won the final with the score of 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Ahmer Malik, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfan Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Omair Hasan were also present on this occasion.

He also distributed prizes among top performers of the event. The participating teams and officials also had group photographs with Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

It worth-mentioning that Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, organised the biggest-ever National Table Tennis Championship with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

Earlier, Wapda's Hamza Akram and Abdul Raheem toppled Shah Khan & Ummam Khawaja of the same department in Men's Doubles final by 3-0 with the score of 11-8, 11-9, 11-4.

Wapda's Perniya Zaman Khan and Nosheen Waseem defeated Kalsoom Khan and Fatima Khan of Chromatex by 3-2, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10 in the closely-fought Women's Doubles final match at the same venue.

Following are the results on last day: Women's Singles Final: Haiqa Hassan (Army) beat Raheela Kashif (Wapda) 4-1, 4-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.

Men's Singles Final: Fahad Khawaja (Wapda) beat Ummam Khawaja (Wapda) 4-2, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Women's Doubles final: Perniya Zaman Khan & Nosheen Waseem (Wapda) beat Kalsoom Khan & Fatima Khan (Chromatex) 3-2, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10.

Men's Doubles final: Hamza Akram & Abdul Raheem (Wapda) beat Shah Khan & Ummam Khawaja (Wapda) 3-0, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4 Mixed Doubles final: Faizan Zahoor & Hoor Fawad (Army) beat Shah Khan & Sadia Raheel (Wapda) 3-1, 11- 7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Men's Singles Semifinal: Fahad Khawaja (Wapda) beat Shah Khan (Wapda) 4-2, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11- 7, 9-11, 11-7.

Women's Singles Semifinal:Raheels Kashif (Wapda) beat Ayesha Sharjeel (Wapda) 4-3, 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 14-12.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Army Sports Punjab Same Women Event From Top

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condemns killing of police personne ..

Chief Minister condemns killing of police personnel in Mir Ali

14 minutes ago
 Newly elected Tehsil Chairman formally joins PTI

Newly elected Tehsil Chairman formally joins PTI

14 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appoints party office beare ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appoints party office bearers in Charsadda

15 minutes ago
 Opposition's attitude undemocratic in parliament: ..

Opposition's attitude undemocratic in parliament: Farrukh Habib

15 minutes ago
 18,000 cops to be deputed in all churches in Punja ..

18,000 cops to be deputed in all churches in Punjab on new year night

15 minutes ago
 US to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for ..

US to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - R ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.