National Taekwondo C'ship From Oct 28

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:19 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) to hold the National Taekwondo Championship from October 28 to November 1 at Kala Shah Kaku, Lahore.

More than 550 male, female athletes and officials from provinces, departments, services and affiliated units of PTF would feature in the event.

Those include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Railway, Police, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release issued here.

The national event of Taekwondo was a regular feature and one of the mega event on PTF calendar.

This was an excellent opportunity for the players from all over the country to exhibit their talent in their respective events. The championship will also provide them a platform for developing greater goodwill among all the regions of the country, which is vital for national integrity.

The opening ceremony would be held on October 28 and this year's event was very special as it was being organized under the slogan `Raise Your Spirit' after the COVID-19 pandemic.

