National Taekwondo C'ship From Thursday

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

National Taekwondo C'ship from Thursday

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) was holding the 1st IGFC (South) National Taekwondo Championship from November 12 to 15 at Spinkai Cadet College, District South Waziristan

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) was holding the 1st IGFC (South) National Taekwondo Championship from November 12 to 15 at Spinkai Cadet College, District South Waziristan.

The championship was being held in collaboration with IGFC (South) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jamu and Kashmir and Waziristan Azmarae (Host Team) would be featuring in the tournament.

The events to be contested in the championship include 8 x Senior Male Khyrougi (Fights) and 8 x Junior Male Khyrougi (Fights).

The opening ceremony would be held on November 12. The guests of the ceremony would be Major General Omar Bashir, IGFC (South) KP, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister KP, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood and Corps Commander HQ 11 Corps.

More Stories From Sports

