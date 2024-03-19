Open Menu

Published March 19, 2024

Pakistan Tchoukball Federation (PTF) would be organizing the 7th National Tchoukball Championship would be played from May 2 here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Aports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tchoukball Federation (PTF) would be organizing the 7th National Tchoukball Championship would be played from May 2 here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Aports Complex.

The preparations for the championship are underway and ten teams from across the country were participating in the championship, Secretary General Emmanuel Asid told APP.

The participating teams include Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Police, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

The championship would continue till May 6 and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship.

