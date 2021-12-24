UrduPoint.com

National Team’s Opener Abid Ali  back To Recovery After Undergoing Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 03:54 PM

A PCB official says Abid has commenced rehabilitation, has done light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort, pointing out that he is likely to be discharged next week.

KARACHI (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali is on a long road to recovery after he underwent surgery as he fell ill and felt chest pain during a domestic match in Karachi, the PCB officials say.

The batsman who was playing for Central Punjab in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi felt pain in his chest and was taken to a hospital. According to a statement of Pakistan cricket Board, Ali underwent two angioplasty procedures after he was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

The board said that Abid commenced rehabilitation did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort," it said, adding he is likely to be discharged next week.

The stocky Abid made headlines in December 2019 when he became the first batsman to hit a century on debut at both Test and one-day international levels.

His ODI hundred came against Australia in Dubai in March 2019, while the Test century was scored against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi nine months later.

Abid has so far scored 1,180 runs in 16 Tests, and played six ODIs for Pakistan. He is one of several sports figures to have suffered cardiac problems recently. They include Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in June.

Pakistan s next Test series is at home against Australia in March next year.

