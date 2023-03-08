UrduPoint.com

National Tenpin Bowling Championship Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2023 | 09:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Tenpin Bowling Championship kicked off at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The championship was inaugurated by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha while President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijaz ur Rahman, Secretary General Mohammad Hussain Chatha and Divisional sports Officer Rawalpindi Haji Waheed Babar were also present on the occasion.

On the opening day of the championship, women's competitions were held to mark International Women's Day. About 150 male and female players were participating in the championship.

Competitions including men's singles, men's doubles, team event, amateur, deaf (men's and women's) and media categories would be held in the championship.

The semifinals of the event would be held on March 11 while the final on March 12. A prize of Rs 10,00,000 would be distributed among the winners.

