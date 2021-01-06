UrduPoint.com
National Tenpin Bowling C'ship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:31 PM

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship begins

The 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship kicked off here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship kicked off here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park on Wednesday.

A total of 137 players from all over the country were featuring in the championship which would run till January 10.

As many as six competitions would be held in the championship including Singles, Double, Team, Women, Amateur and Deaf event.

The semifinals would be played on January 9, and finals on January 10. A total of Rs one million cash award would be distributed among players along with trophies and certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza who inaugurated the championship as chief guest, said that sports culture should be revived in the country.

"The presence of players from all the provinces in the championship will improve the skills of players," she said.

Senator Mirza Afridi, Director General Pakistan Sports board Dr. Arshad Mahmood and President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur-Rehman, were also present on the occasion.

She said that the time was not far away when Pakistan would be known internationally in the game of tenpin bowling just like cricket and hockey.

"Pakistan will host the upcoming South Asian Games and all stakeholders (provinces, sports federations, Pakistan Olympic Association) will be on the same page to make this event a big success and making the country proud," she said.

Dr Fehmida said that the talent (younger generation) at the grassroots level needs to be nurtured. "Media should also give sports a part in their prime time," she said.

On the idea of establishing a sports city, the minister said she would present the said idea to the Prime Minister. "The foundation of strong Pakistan should be laid by promoting merit culture," she said.

Ijaz said that the Pakistan Sports Complex has been lying vacant for a long time and should be turned into a sports city. "We just need the government's patronage to bring players to the country for international events," he said.

The said championship was prior scheduled to be held in Karachi from December 25 to 30, but was shifted to Islamabad due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.

