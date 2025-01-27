Open Menu

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship Begins Next Month

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Ten Pin Bowling Federation (PTBF) is set to host the National Tenpin Bowling Championship from February 20 to 25 here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

According to PTBF President Ijaz ur Rehman, preparations for the championship are already underway.

The event will feature male and female players from across the country competing in eight categories, including Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies' Singles, Amateur, Deaf Men's Singles, Deaf Ladies' Singles, Team Event, and Tik-Tokers.

The registration for the championship will commence on February 1. The finals are scheduled to take place on February 25. The winning bowlers will receive prizes at the conclusion of the championship.

The PTBF aims to promote tenpin bowling in Pakistan and provide a platform for local talent to showcase their skills.

