National Tenpin Bowling C'ship From Feb 20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 06:32 PM

The 14th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2022 would kick off at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from February 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The 14th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2022 would kick off at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from February 20.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), Ijaz ur Rehman, players would compete in ten categories including the Master Singles, Doubles, Team, Deaf, Amateur, Women, Inter-school, Inter Colleges, Inter Universities and media events.

"About two hundred men and women players will take part in the mega event from all over the country. The concluding ceremony of the Championship will be held on February 25," he said.

Ijaz said the Championship would be played under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation and in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.

