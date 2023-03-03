ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Tenpin Bowling Championship will be played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, from March 8 to 12.

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), male and female athletes from across the country would participate in the extravaganza.

A kit-launch ceremony of the National Ten Pin Bowling Championship was also organised by PTBF in this regard and the kit was revealed by chief guest PTBF President Ijaz ur Rehman. PTBF Secretary General Mohammad Hussain Chatta was also present on this occasion.

The PTBF President said the women's competitions would be held on the opening day of the championship to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

"The championship will be inaugurated by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha, while Federal and provincial ministers will be special guests at the closing ceremony of the championship," he added.

Ijaz said there was no shortage of tenpin bowling talent in the country, but there was a need to provide resources to players. "Despite limited resources and support, the federation is using all resources to promote the sport at the grassroots level," he said.