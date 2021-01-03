UrduPoint.com
National Tenpin Bowling C'ship From Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship would kick off here at the F-9 Park Leisure Arena Bowling Club, from January 6.

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) President Ijaz ur Rehman, a prize money of Rs One million has been set for the championship.

"A total of six categories including Singles, Doubles, Team Event, Women, Amateur and Deaf will be contested in the event," he said.

He said players wishing to participate in the championship can register their Names by January 5.

"The competition will run until January 10.

The said championship was to be played in Karachi from December 25 to 30, but was shifted to Islamabad due to the COVID-19 situation in Karachi," he said.

