National Tenpin Bowling C'ship From Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship from Wednesday

The 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship would kick off here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship would kick off here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park from Wednesday.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), Ijaz ur Rehman players from all over the country would take part in the championship to run until January 10.

"As many as six competitions would be held in the championship including Singles, Double, Team, Women, Amateur and Deaf event. The semi finals will be played on January 9, and finals on January 10," he said.

He said a total of Rs one million cash award would be distributed among players with Trophies and Certificates.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza would inaugurate the championship while Senator Mirza Afridi will be present on the occasion as guest of honour.

