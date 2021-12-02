UrduPoint.com

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship In January

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:10 AM

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship in January

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The 14th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2022 under the auspicious of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be staged from January 25 to 30, 2022 at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.

The championship has 10 different categories including Master Singles, Doubles, Team, Deaf, Amateur, Women, Inter-school, Inter Colleges, Inter Universities and media events.

National players along with people from different professions would take part in the extravaganza.

In a statement issued here, PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman said the preparations for the National Tenpin Bowling Championship was in progress and hopefully soon would be completed.

He said due lack of resources and interest from the concerned authorities the national players were facing a lot of problems.

Without proper coaches and platform players cannot flourish in the game, he said and requested for steps to be taken for the betterment of sports in Pakistan.

