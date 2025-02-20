Open Menu

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship Kicks Off

Published February 20, 2025

National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

The 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship kicked off on Thursday here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship kicked off on Thursday here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

The event was inaugurated by Chairman Pakhtun Action Committee, Javed Bangash. Meanwhile Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Chairman Dr Israr Hussain, President Ijaz ur Rehman, and Secretary General Muhammad Hussain Chatha, attended the inauguration ceremony.

Former national football team manager and gold medalist Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi was also present. The championship has attracted male and female players from across the country, who will compete in seven categories, including Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Team Event, Media Event, Ladies Singles, Amateur and Deaf Men's Singles.

The final matches of the championship are scheduled to take place on February 25, marking the culmination of the exciting tournament.

