National Tenpin Bowling C'ship Rescheduled

January 21, 2022

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship rescheduled

The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) has rescheduled the 14th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2022 due to the new wave of COVID-19 pandemic

According to PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, the said championship was scheduled to be held at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from January 25 to 30.

"A meeting of PTBF headed by it's President Ijaz Ur Rehman and attended by Senior Vice President Khwaja Ahmad Mustaqeem and Secretary General Muhammad Hussain Chatta was held here in which the decision was taken keeping in mind all the circumstances," he said.

"It was also decided in the meeting that due to Omicron virus the championship has been rescheduled and will now be held from February 20 to 25," he said.

