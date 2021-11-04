The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would kick off from Friday, at the Ayub Stadium, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would kick off from Friday, at the Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

According to Secretary, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arian the Championship would run till November 7. "A total of six men and as many women teams from all over the country will feature in the Championship.

The team include Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. The men and women events would be played separately.

The semifinals of the event would be held on November 6 while finals on November 7.

President, Pakistan Throwball Federation (Women Wing) Faiza Amir appreciated the efforts of President, Balochistan Throwball Association, Madam Akhtar Khan and General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Sarprah for holding the Championship.

The Championship would be played under the supervision of Pakistan Throwball Federation and Balochistan Throwball Association in collaboration with Balochistan sports board.