UrduPoint.com

National Throwball C'ship From Nov 21

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

National Throwball C'ship from Nov 21

The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would be played from November 21 to 24, at Ayub Stadium, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Inter-Provincial National Throwball Men and Women Championship would be played from November 21 to 24, at Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

According to Secretary, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arian a total of six teams from all over the country would feature in the championship including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. The men and women events would be played separately.

The draws of the championship would be opened in the managers meeting to be held on November 21.

The finals of the event would be held on November 24.

President, Pakistan Throwball Federation (Women Wing) Faiza Amir appreciated the efforts of President, Balochistan Throwball Association, Madam Akhtar Khan and General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Sarprah for holding the Championship.

The Championship would be played under the supervision of Pakistan Throwball Federation and Balochistan Throwball Association in collaboration with Balochistan sports board.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Gilgit Baltistan November Women Event All From

Recent Stories

NCA announces admissions for under graduate progra ..

NCA announces admissions for under graduate programmes

1 minute ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying to Provo ..

DPR Foreign Minister Believes Kiev Trying to Provoke Full-Scale Hostilities in D ..

1 minute ago
 Three killed, four injured in Upper Dir road accid ..

Three killed, four injured in Upper Dir road accident

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports two new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports two new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 European Commission in Touch With China to Solve E ..

European Commission in Touch With China to Solve EU Magnesium Deficiency Issue - ..

5 minutes ago
 LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention cas ..

LHC seeks arguments in TLP Chief’s detention case

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.