UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket C'ship From Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:11 AM

National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket C'ship from Thursday

In a bid to prepare players for the upcoming ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship would be held at Karachi's National Stadium from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):In a bid to prepare players for the upcoming ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship would be held at Karachi's National Stadium from Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites would compete each other in the eight-day-long tournament, said a press release issued here.

The final, to be played on January 16, would be played under floodlights. The contest would also be live-streamed on the PCB's YouTube channel.

To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures would be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators. The winning team will bag Rs 500,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 250,000.

The best performer of the tournament, the player of the championship, would be awarded Rs 25,000 and the player of the match, for every game, will get Rs 10,000.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women's selection committee, said the tournament would provide an opportunity to players to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

"The decision to live-stream the final is going to attract more fans towards the game," he said.

PCB Blasters includes Rameen Shamim (c), Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Nasim, Hurraini Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Natalia Pavaiz, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shams, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan. Team officials Waqar Orakzai (coach), Shakir Qayyum (assistant coach), Mahlaka Mansoor (manager) and Riffat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist).

PCB Challengers comprise Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad and Khadija Chishti. Team officials Amir Iqbal (coach), Shahid Mehmood (assistant coach), Aisha Jalil (manager) and Saima Malik (physiotherapist).

PCB Dynamites include Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Umme Hani. Team officials Kamran Hussain (coach), Ali Niazi (assistant coach), Rabail Khalid (manager) and Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist).

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket T20 World ICC Australia PCB January Women YouTube From Best Coach

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

59 minutes ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

13 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

15 minutes ago

Soleimani, 'living martyr' who rose above Iran rif ..

15 minutes ago

Johnson, Erdogan Agree on Need for Diplomacy After ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.