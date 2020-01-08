In a bid to prepare players for the upcoming ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship would be held at Karachi's National Stadium from Thursday

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites would compete each other in the eight-day-long tournament, said a press release issued here.

The final, to be played on January 16, would be played under floodlights. The contest would also be live-streamed on the PCB's YouTube channel.

To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures would be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators. The winning team will bag Rs 500,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 250,000.

The best performer of the tournament, the player of the championship, would be awarded Rs 25,000 and the player of the match, for every game, will get Rs 10,000.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women's selection committee, said the tournament would provide an opportunity to players to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

"The decision to live-stream the final is going to attract more fans towards the game," he said.

PCB Blasters includes Rameen Shamim (c), Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Nasim, Hurraini Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Natalia Pavaiz, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shams, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan. Team officials Waqar Orakzai (coach), Shakir Qayyum (assistant coach), Mahlaka Mansoor (manager) and Riffat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist).

PCB Challengers comprise Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad and Khadija Chishti. Team officials Amir Iqbal (coach), Shahid Mehmood (assistant coach), Aisha Jalil (manager) and Saima Malik (physiotherapist).

PCB Dynamites include Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Umme Hani. Team officials Kamran Hussain (coach), Ali Niazi (assistant coach), Rabail Khalid (manager) and Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist).