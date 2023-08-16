Open Menu

National U15 Baseball Team To Leave For China On Aug 17

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2023 | 07:02 PM

The National Under-15 Baseball Team will leave Islamabad for China on August 17 to participate in the forthcoming Asia Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Under-15 Baseball Team will leave Islamabad for China on August 17 to participate in the forthcoming Asia Cup.

According to the General Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Baseball Association, Jahangir Jamal, the players include Muhammad Qasim, Shah Fahad, Abdul Rehman, Muazullah, Muhammad Yahya, Sanaullah, Hamza, Shahzad, Abbas, Waqas and Abuzar.

Among the 15 players, 11 belong to Khyber Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the players were undergoing training at the Yousafzai Baseball academy under the supervision of Pakistan Archery Federation Secretary Wasal Muhammad Khan.

