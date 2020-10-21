National U16 Volleyball Championship from Nov 28 in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Secretary General Khalid Waqar Chamkani Wednesday said National Under-16 Male and Female Volleyball Championship would be commenced from November 28, 2020 here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Secretary General Khalid Waqar Chamkani Wednesday said National Under-16 Male and Female Volleyball Championship would be commenced from November 28, 2020 here at Qayyum sports Complex.

While talking to APP here, he said that all arrangements have been made and soon the National Under-16 Volleyball Championship would be organized. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate in the forthcoming National Under-16 along with other provincial teams.

He said a total of 14 teams from across the country would be participating in the championship. He said the Championship would start on November 28 and remain continued till December 2, 2020 under the auspices of Pakistan Volleyball Federation and Provincial Volleyball Association in collaboration with Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said female teams including teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would participate in the event. Khalid Waqar Chamkani said the Championship was part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-16 Talent Hunt program.

The Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the special directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, conducted trials of players under the age of 16 years to find out new faces.

In the first phase, trials were held in all the districts out of which 300 talented players were selected in volleyball and in the final round 70 male and female players were selected for the camp out of which the best teams for National Championship were selected which will represent the province in the National U16 Volleyball Championship.