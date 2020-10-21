UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National U16 Volleyball Championship From Nov 28 In Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:08 PM

National U16 Volleyball Championship from Nov 28 in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Secretary General Khalid Waqar Chamkani Wednesday said National Under-16 Male and Female Volleyball Championship would be commenced from November 28, 2020 here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Secretary General Khalid Waqar Chamkani Wednesday said National Under-16 Male and Female Volleyball Championship would be commenced from November 28, 2020 here at Qayyum sports Complex.

While talking to APP here, he said that all arrangements have been made and soon the National Under-16 Volleyball Championship would be organized. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate in the forthcoming National Under-16 along with other provincial teams.

He said a total of 14 teams from across the country would be participating in the championship. He said the Championship would start on November 28 and remain continued till December 2, 2020 under the auspices of Pakistan Volleyball Federation and Provincial Volleyball Association in collaboration with Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said female teams including teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would participate in the event. Khalid Waqar Chamkani said the Championship was part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-16 Talent Hunt program.

The Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the special directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, conducted trials of players under the age of 16 years to find out new faces.

In the first phase, trials were held in all the districts out of which 300 talented players were selected in volleyball and in the final round 70 male and female players were selected for the camp out of which the best teams for National Championship were selected which will represent the province in the National U16 Volleyball Championship.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Male Azad Jammu And Kashmir November December 2020 Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Smog intensity to be lesser this year: SMBR

2 minutes ago

SSP vows to protect citizens life, property at any ..

2 minutes ago

Fine imposed over violation of labour laws

2 minutes ago

SCO Summit to Be Held on November 10 as Videoconfe ..

2 minutes ago

CM Punjab took solid steps to change 'Thana cultur ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to start from Oct 26 in district

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.