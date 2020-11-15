UrduPoint.com
National U19 3-day Tournament: Sindh And Southern Punjab Ended In A Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

National U19 3-day Tournament: Sindh and Southern Punjab ended in a draw

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh and Southern Punjab played out a drawn game as the third and final day of the National U19 Three-Day tournament was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Meanwhile, second day's play between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi was abandoned for the day.

Scores in brief: Sindh v Southern Punjab, Country Club, Muridke: Southern Punjab 183 all out, 56.1 overs (Aun Shehzad 59, Mohammad Shehzad 35; Talha Ahsan 5-48, Aaliyan Mehmood 3-56) and 67-1, 17 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 30 not out; Saim Ayub 1-15) Sindh 207 all out, 49.

3 overs (Adeel Meo 53, Saim Ayub 45; Tahir Hussain 5-85, Faisal Akram 4-77) result: Match Drawn Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49)Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, RawalpindiNorthern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34).

More Stories From Sports

