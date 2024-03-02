National U19 Footballer Killed In Road Accident
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Famous footballer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, former member of the Pakistan Football U-19 team, and player of Pakistan Air Force (Islamabad), Farhan Khan died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Swabi-Jehangira Road
SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Famous footballer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, former member of the Pakistan Football U-19 team, and player of Pakistan Air Force (Islamabad), Farhan Khan died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Swabi-Jehangira Road.
Farhan Khan was transferred to District Hospital Swabi and later to CMH Hospital Rawalpindi, from where he was later transferred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the early hours of Saturday. He succumbed to head injuries in CMH Rawalpindi.
The deceased was a great footballer and was selected for the National U19 team. He was the cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s well-known footballer and coach Wasim Dada.
Meanwhile, people have announced a walk on March 5th at Aman Chowk to demand the arrest of the hitter.
APP/sob/ijz/1705
Recent Stories
CM Maryam takes notice of kite-flying incidents in different cities
Dry weather forecast for city
Qalandars, Zalmi share one point each as game called off due to rain
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win
Accused involved in throwing acid on ex wife held
Information Ministry hosts farewell ceremony in honour of Murtaza Solangi
President for storing collection of books in digital form
SU offers admissions under self finance programs
Two injured as roof of house caves in
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC
More Stories From Sports
-
Qalandars, Zalmi share one point each as game called off due to rain2 minutes ago
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win2 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win37 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium5 hours ago
-
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience6 hours ago
-
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl7 hours ago
-
Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold35 minutes ago
-
Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold35 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated19 hours ago
-
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic19 hours ago
-
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade19 hours ago