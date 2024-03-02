Open Menu

National U19 Footballer Killed In Road Accident

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

National U19 footballer killed in road accident

Famous footballer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, former member of the Pakistan Football U-19 team, and player of Pakistan Air Force (Islamabad), Farhan Khan died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Swabi-Jehangira Road

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Famous footballer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, former member of the Pakistan Football U-19 team, and player of Pakistan Air Force (Islamabad), Farhan Khan died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Swabi-Jehangira Road.

Farhan Khan was transferred to District Hospital Swabi and later to CMH Hospital Rawalpindi, from where he was later transferred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the early hours of Saturday. He succumbed to head injuries in CMH Rawalpindi.

The deceased was a great footballer and was selected for the National U19 team. He was the cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s well-known footballer and coach Wasim Dada.

Meanwhile, people have announced a walk on March 5th at Aman Chowk to demand the arrest of the hitter.

APP/sob/ijz/1705

