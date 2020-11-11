UrduPoint.com
National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham And Mubashir Stand Out In Drawn Game

Wed 11th November 2020

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubashir stand out in drawn game

Northern’s Mubashir Khan took a five-wicket haul, while Central Punjab’s Arham Nawab took seven wickets in the drawn match of the National U19 three-day tournament at the Rana Naved Academy in Sheikhupura on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2020) Northern’s Mubashir Khan took a five-wicket haul, while Central Punjab’s Arham Nawab took seven wickets in the drawn match of the National U19 three-day tournament at the Rana Naved Academy in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, play remained suspended at both Lahore venues due to bad weather on the second successive day. Only five overs of play were held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the first day between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, while the match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab at LCCA Ground was abandoned without a single ball bowled.

Central Punjab v Northern, Rana Naved Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura:

Resuming their first innings on 209 for nine, Central Punjab were bowled out for 216 runs in 76.4 overs. Mubasir who took four wickets last evening, got the final wicket of Central Punjab’s innings and ended with five for 63 runs in 17.4 overs.

In return, taking an 86-run first innings lead, Northern were 186 for six in 64 overs when stumps were drawn.

Abdul Faseeh top-scored with a 100-ball 46, hitting five fours, while opening batsman Hassan Abid Kiyani scored 43 off 84 balls, laced with eight boundaries.

For Central Punjab Arham took three for 54 and ended up with match figures of seven for 151.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Northern, Rana Naved Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura:

Northern 302 all out, 78.3 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 84, Hassan Abid Kiyani 44, Hussain 38, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 38, Sajjad Khan 35; Arham Nawab 4-97, Ali Asfand 3-75) and 186-6, 64 overs (Abdul Faseeh 46, Hassan Abid Kiyani 43; Arham Nawab 3-54)

Central Punjab 216 all out, 76.4 overs (Mohammad Waqas 49, Sameer Saqib 36; Mubasir Khan 5-63, Adil Naz 2-49)

Result: Match Drawn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7-1, 5 overs (Asim Ali 1-2)

Result: Match Drawn

Balochistan v Southern Punjab, LCCA Ground, Lahore

Result: Match Abandoned

