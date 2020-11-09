UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Bad Weather Hampers Day-one Of Second-round Matches

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

Bad weather spoiled the opening day of the second-round matches of National U19 Three-Day Tournament on here Monday as not a single ball was delivered at the LCCA Ground, in the match between Balochistan and Southern Punjab

At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, only five overs of action took place between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after being put to bat scored seven for the loss of one wicket.

The decision to pause the action was taken to ensure health and safety of the teenage cricketers.

Central Punjab v Northern, Rana Naved cricket academy, Sheikhupura: Northern after being put to bat first scored 254 for seven in 71 overs.

Mehran Mumtaz top-scored with an unbeaten 53-ball 47, hitting seven fours. Hassan Abid Kiyani chipped in with 44 off 66 balls, which included six fours and a six.

For Central Punjab, Ali Asfand took three for 75, while Arham Nawab picked two wickets for 87 runs.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab v Northern, Rana Naved Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern 254-7, 71 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 47 not out, Hassan Abid Kiyani 44, Hussain 38, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 38; Ali Asfand 3-75, Arham Nawab 2-87)Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh, Gaddafi Stadium,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7-1, 5 overs (Asim Ali 1-2).

