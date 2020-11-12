National U19 Three-Day Tournament Matches Shifted To Islamabad And Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:08 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2020) The remaining fixtures of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather conditions in Lahore.
As such, the last three round matches, which were previously to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, will now be staged at Islamabad’s Shalimar Ground and Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park Ground and KRL Stadium.
Sindh are the defending champions and the tournament will resume on Friday when they take on Southern Punjab at the Country Club Ground Muridke.
From Saturday, 14 November, Balochistan will take on Northern at Ayub Park Ground with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground.
The revised schedule is given below.
Revised schedule:
13-15 November
Sindh vs Southern Punjab, Country Club Ground Muridke
14-16 November
Balochistan vs Northern, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad
18-20 November
Balochistan vs Central Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi
Northern vs Sindh, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad
22-24 November
Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi
Central Punjab vs Sindh, Shalimar Ground Islamabad
Northern vs Southern Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi
27-30 November
Final, venue to be confirmed