National U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted to Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The remaining fixtures of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather conditions in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2020) The remaining fixtures of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather conditions in Lahore.

As such, the last three round matches, which were previously to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, will now be staged at Islamabad’s Shalimar Ground and Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park Ground and KRL Stadium.

Sindh are the defending champions and the tournament will resume on Friday when they take on Southern Punjab at the Country Club Ground Muridke.

From Saturday, 14 November, Balochistan will take on Northern at Ayub Park Ground with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground.

The revised schedule is given below.

Revised schedule:

13-15 November

Sindh vs Southern Punjab, Country Club Ground Muridke

14-16 November

Balochistan vs Northern, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad

18-20 November

Balochistan vs Central Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi

Northern vs Sindh, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad

22-24 November

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi

Central Punjab vs Sindh, Shalimar Ground Islamabad

Northern vs Southern Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi

27-30 November

Final, venue to be confirmed