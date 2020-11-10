UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Mehran Mumtaz’ 84 Lifts Northern To 302

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:59 PM

Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz scored a half-century against Central Punjab to help his team post 302 on day two of the second round fixture at the Rana Naved Academy in Sheikhupura on Tuesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th November, 2020) Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz scored a half-century against Central Punjab to help his team post 302 on day two of the second round fixture at the Rana Naved Academy in Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, play remained suspended at Lahore’s both venues due to bad weather as no delivery was bowled at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground on Tuesday.

The decision was taken keeping in view wellbeing of the young cricketers.

Central Punjab v Northern, Rana Naved Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura:

Resuming their innings on 254 for seven in 71 overs, Northern were bowled out for 302 in 78.3 overs. Mehran Mumtaz who resumed his innings on an overnight score of 47, went on to score 84 from 80 balls, which included 11 fours. Sajjad Khan was other notable scorer with 59-ball 35, hitting five fours.

The duo knitted a 114-run stand for the eighth wicket.

For Central Punjab, Arham Nawab took four wickets for 97, while Ali Asfand grabbed three wickets.

In return, Central Punjab were 209 for nine in 73 overs when stumps were drawn. Mohammad Waqas top-scored with a 56-ball 49, laced with nine fours. Sameer Saqib (36) and Mohammad Huraira (28) were other notable contributors.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Northern, Rana Naved Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura:

Northern 302 all out, 78.3 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 84, Hassan Abid Kiyani 44, Hussain 38, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 38, Sajjad Khan 35; Arham Nawab 4-97, Ali Asfand 3-75)

Central Punjab 209-9, 73 overs (Mohammad Waqas 49, Sameer Saqib 36; Mubasir Khan 4-63, Adil Naz 2-43)

