National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Rain Disrupt Third Round Matches
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:59 PM
The National U19 third-round match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after the third day’s play could not take place due to rain
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th November, 2020) The National U19 third-round match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after the third day’s play could not take place due to rain.
Scores in brief:
Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad
Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49)
Result: Match Drawn
Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi
Northern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34)
Result: Match Drawn