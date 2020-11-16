UrduPoint.com
National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Rain Disrupt Third Round Matches

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:59 PM

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Rain disrupt third round matches

The National U19 third-round match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after the third day’s play could not take place due to rain

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th November, 2020) The National U19 third-round match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after the third day's play could not take place due to rain.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad

Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49)

Result: Match Drawn

Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi

Northern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34)

Result: Match Drawn

