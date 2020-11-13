UrduPoint.com
National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh's Talha Shines With The Ball

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh's Talha Ahsan took five for 48 as Southern Punjab were bowled out for 183 on the opening day of the National U19 Three-Day, third round fixture on Friday at the Country Club in Muridke.

After being put to bat, Southern Punjab were dismissed in the 57th over. Opening batsman Aun Shehzad top-scored with a 114-ball 59, hitting seven fours. Mohammad Shehzad was other notable batsman contributing 35 off 60 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

For Sindh, leg-spinner Talha grabbed five wickets for 48 in 10.1 overs. Aaliyan Mehmood with his right-arm off-spin bowling took three wickets for 56.

In return, at stumps, Sindh were 78 for two in 18 overs.

Saim Ayub (32 off 47 balls, six fours) and Kashif Ali (1 off 2 balls) will resume their innings tomorrow. Rizwan Mehmood (33) and Mubashir Nawaz (8) were the batsmen to get out.

Meanwhile, after the change of venue due to weather conditions, the third round match between Balochistan and Northern will be held at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad. Both matches will start tomorrow.

Scores in brief: Sindh v Southern Punjab, Country Club, Muridke:Southern Punjab 183 all out, 56.1 overs (Aun Shehzad 59, Mohammad Shehzad 35; Talha Ahsan 5-48, Aaliyan Mehmood 3-56)Sindh 78-2, 18 overs (Rizwan Mehmood 33, Saim Ayub 32 not out).

